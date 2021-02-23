不需X光就能診斷骨科病症　揭廣州西關正骨關鍵三寶 | Three treasures behind Guangzhou Xiguan bonesetting unveiled

【看CP學英文】廣州西關正骨是一種流傳長達3百年的傳統療法，不須透過X光，就能診斷出病痛點，任何骨頭相關的疑難雜症都難不倒。

Guangzhou Xiguan bone setting is a traditional treatment that has a history of more than 300 years and can diagnose any bone-related problems without the need for x-rays.

西關正骨有三寶，第一，師傅運用獨到技術治療骨科症狀，第二是樟樹皮，第三則是古老藥方田七藥膏。

According to reports, Xiguan Orthopedics has three treasures: first, the master’s unique skills to treat orthopedic symptoms; second, Chinese fir wood skin splint; and third, ancient medicines such as the “tianqui” ointment.

影片中，西關正骨師傅 Li Zhujiang表示，過去建廣州城時，許多木材集中在附近的叉路，而在地醫生就地取材，用樟樹皮來作為支撐斷骨的天然材料。

Li Zhujiang, the bonesetter, explained that people left useless Chinese fir wood on the Shanu Road when building the old Guangzhou city.

“Doctors then started using the Chinese fri wood skin as the splint for supporting a broken bone,” he added.

「樟樹皮有很多優點。材質比較輕盈，容易剪裁，它有彈性又通風。」Li Zhujiang說道。

“It has many advantages. It’s very light, breathable, and stretchy.”

他續談道，過去西關有賣香料、木材、藥材的店家，貿易非常的繁榮。

Xiguan was a very busy area of Guangzhou where people traded wood, medicine, and spices, he continued.

隨著貿易繁榮，也帶動整個醫療的繁榮。

He added that a boom in trade later led to the development of the medical industry at Xiguan.