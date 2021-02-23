TAIPEI (The China Post) — When Van Gogh’sGogh’s famous painting “The Starry Night” is recreated with LEGO bricks, what kind of spark will be generated?

Truman Cheng, a Hong Kong LEGO player, submitted an idea on the LEGO ideas website, hoping that the Danish toy company would launch a LEGO version of “Starry Night.”

The suggestion was later supported by 10,000 votes so the company later decided to put it into practice.

“One day, I was just playing with LEGO parts, and I realized stacking LEGO plates together in random intervals looks a lot like Van Gogh’s iconic brush strokes,” the 25-year-old Hong Kong player told LEGO ideas.

He said that Van Gogh’sGogh’s unique brushstrokes outline the moon and swirling clouds, while players can also use their creativity to stack Lego brackets to create a Van Gogh-like brushstroke.

The LEGO set featuring 1,552 bricks is a tribute to Van Gogh’sGogh’s iconic painting, which showcases the painter’s unique brushwork and use of color.

What’s more? This LEGO set also includes a miniature Van Gogh LEGO figure holding a paintbrush and palette and a miniature version of the iconic painting on the easel.