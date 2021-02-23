TV personality Janet Hsieh welcomes second baby son

TAIPEI (The China Post) — American-Taiwanese television personality Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬) announced on Tuesday the arrival of her second baby boy on Facebook.

According to various reports, she was sent to the hospital last night after she began to feel gentle contractions.

Three hours later her baby boy was born, weighing 3,800 grams.

Compared with her 38-hour-long labor for the delivery of her first son Egan, the couple felt that it was much easier this time.

Hsieh and her husband George have been married for 6 years.

Hsieh’s representative told NOWnews that Janet originally entered the bathtub to relieve the discomfort of labor pains, but she eventually gave up on her plans for a water birth.

The representative said that Janet pulled out the baby herself without an epidural, which was really brave.

Because the couple thought the baby was a girl, however, they are still trying to think of names and ask for suggestions, the representative said.