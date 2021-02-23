Union clamoring for state compensation after death of railway workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Labor Railway Union (TLRU, 台灣鐵路公會) on Tuesday vowed to help the families of the three employees who were killed and injured on duty earlier that day obtaining state compensation.

Two road maintenance workers were killed while another was severely injured after being hit by an engineering vehicle at Haiduan train station (海端車站) in Taitung.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) said that it will fully cooperate with the investigation that will be thoroughly reviewed to make improvements.

The TRA also pledged to provide proper assistance to the families of the dead and injured colleagues.

According to various reports, the TRA was carrying out a junction replacement project at Haiduan Station at 8:35 a.m. when three workers, who were doing some maintenance work, were accidentally hit by a train.

Among the three, two men, surnamed Pan, 48, and Liu, 55, were pronounced dead at the hospital while the other one regained consciousness and was transferred to Mackay Memorial Hospital Taitung Branch (台東馬偕紀念醫院) at 10:34 a.m.

Lin Yu-che (林佑哲), the representative of the labor union of Taiwan Railway, said that this is the first time the union has assisted in the national compensation process for the dead and injured employees.

“Can’t stand it anymore,” Lin said, blasting TRA’s safety management unit for not dealing with the incident actively.

Lin said that whether to ask for national compensation depends on the families.

Before the accident faults are determined, helping the injured and the family of the deceased is the top priority, the representative stressed.

The Aviation Safety Council (國家運輸安全調查委員會) and the Labor Inspection Office of Ministry of Labor (勞動部南區勞檢所) are reportedly investigating the accident whose causes will be later released to the public.