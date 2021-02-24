Taiwan to lift ban on eating, drinking on trains, buses after 3-day holiday: MOTC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心) has given green light to relax the ban on food and beverages in public transportation and post offices from March 2, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC,交通部) said on Tuesday.

Also, Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR,台灣高鐵) will offer non-reserved tickets while Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA,台鐵) will cancel the limit of standing tickets for each train, effective from March 2, the MOTC added.

The hall of Taipei Main station will further resume offering the venue rental service.

MOTC said that before the relaxation of restrictions goes into effect in March, however, the ban on eating and drinking in public transportation remains in place during the 228 holidays (Feb. 27-March 1).

The ministry called on the public to comply with the regulations, including temperature checks, wearing masks, and a ban on eating and drinking.

The MOTC reminded travelers that after the restrictions on public transport are eased, passengers, who keep their social distances, can temporarily take off their masks during eating.

In addition, a ban on eating and drinking will be relaxed in the post offices’ business area.

The ban on food in public transport has been in place since February 1 in response to the cluster infection incident at Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare (衛生福利部桃園醫院).