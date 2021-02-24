‘Cabbage swaddle’ becomes an Internet sensation in Japan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Parents with babies pay attention! Don’t miss this “cabbage-shaped baby swaddle” that has recently become a hit on Twitter.

“Supermarket Kakamu,” a Japan-based creative fund-raising platform, recently launched an adorable cabbage patch baby outfit that wraps your baby child in a cabbage swaddle, making it mouth-watering.

Supermarket Kakamu‘s official website quotes the creator’s inspiration mentioning that when he put the cabbage on the scale, it weighed 3,600 grams.

The inspiration for the cabbage swaddle comes from the creator’s past memories of cabbages.

After the outfit took Twitter by storm, some Japanese social media users said the baby outfit made them think of delicious cabbage rolls.

Meanwhile, some said that they are interested in buying this super cute baby outfit.

Unfortunately, the cabbage baby clothes have not yet officially hit the shelves, and parents who want to buy cabbage baby clothes may have to wait a little longer.

The crowdfunding platform has displayed a series of “inedible food” products, such as peanut-shaped Bluetooth earphones, comfy bread bedding, ginger sweater and more.