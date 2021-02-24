Four imported cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 946

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 946.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the imported cases are from the U.S. (cases 944, 945, 947) and Malaysia (case 946).



Case 944 is an American man in his thirties who first tested positive on Jan. 5 while in the states .

However, his test results came back negative when he was later tested again on Jan. 26, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

He was asymptomatic and arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 5 for business.

When his quarantine period ended on Feb. 21, he acquired another test a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

As he had been under quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Another COVID-19 confirmed patient from the U.S. is case 945, a Taiwanese woman in her thirties. She had been living in the states for some time and reported experiencing discomfort in her throat on Oct. 30 last year.

She tested positive for the virus in the U.S., and her symptoms later lessened on Nov. 3.

She was tested again on Dec. 30 and the results came back negative.

Case 945 arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 3 and acquired a COVID-19 test on Feb. 22 as she was planning to head back to the U.S.

Her infection was confirmed today and health authorities have tracked down seven possible contacts who are all currently under quarantine.



The last U.S.-imported COVID-19 case confirmed today is case 947, a Taiwanese woman in her twenties.

She had been working in the U.S. for some time and reported previously experiencing abnormal sense of smell while in the states.

She tested positive for the virus on Dec. 2 in the U.S., but later tested negative on Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.

She arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 9 and also later acquired another test in preparation of heading back.

She was tested on Feb. 22 and the infection was confirmed today; 11 possible contacts have been traced and all are under quarantine.

The last imported case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his forties (case 946) who had been working in Malaysia.

He had developed a fever and experienced abnormal sense of smell on Nov. 30 last year, and tested positive for the virus while in Malaysia.

After his hospitalization and quarantine period ended there, he acquired two more tests on Jan. 14 and Jan. 27, both of which came back negative.

He arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 29 and secured another test on Feb. 21 as he was preparing to go home.

His infection was confirmed today, and 16 possible contacts have been listed.

All are currently under quarantine, the CECC added.



As of press time, 946 cases have been confirmed so far, including 830 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 899 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.