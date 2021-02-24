Taiwan to ease entry restrictions for foreign visitors starting March 1: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that starting on March 1, foreign visitors entering Taiwan for non-tourism purposes will be allowed entry and shorter quarantine periods.

In addition, business travelers from low or low-to-moderate COVID-19 risk countries who test negative for COVID-19 will be eligible for shorter quarantine periods.

Those who successfully apply under the new policy will only have to quarantine for 5 and 7 days, respectively.

Foreigners who hold alien resident cards will be allowed entry; those who do not will have to receive permission from Taiwan’s overseas representative offices.

In addition, travel restrictions regarding connecting flights has also been eased. Travelers who transfer flights in Taiwan will need to purchase flights from the same airline company and will be allowed an 8-hour overlay time.

In the case of flight delays or abnormality in passengers’ health conditions, a contingency plan is also in place, the CECC said.