影／孟加拉人力車彩繪藝術超吸睛！傳承數十載成特色街景｜Vivid rickshaw art creates unique street view in Bangladesh cities

在孟加拉城市街頭轉ㄧ圈，不難發現街上充斥著顏色豔麗的人力車，上頭繪著大幅精美又栩栩如生的圖案，這項特殊的藝術工藝在孟加拉傳承數十載，構成孟加拉標誌性的街頭風景。

If you roam around the cities of Bangladesh, you will see a million colorful rickshaws featuring larger-than-life characters. This unique art form has been passed on for decades, forming the country’s signature street view.

孟加拉1947年從印度獨立出來，隨著戰後社會逐漸發展，人力車被一名地主引進達卡地區（Dhaka）後逐漸在全國興盛。為了能夠在眾多人力車中脫穎而出，不少車主會找藝術家將車身彩繪的盡量精美，「人力車彩繪藝術」也因此逐漸成形。

After the Partition of India in 1947, with the society gradually developing, a local landholder from Dhaka bought six rickshaws and introduced them to the area. The transportation means became popular nationwide.

To stand out among many of the rickshaws, many owners would pay artists to paint the rickshaws as delicate as possible, which was how “rickshaw art” started took on a life of its own.

人力車藝術家Shawon Akand表示，在人力車彩繪風氣形成之初，不少藝術家會從明星藝人的電影宣傳海報中汲取靈感，到了70年代，孟加拉國解放戰爭（Bangladesh Liberation War）也成為常見的彩繪元素。

Artist Shawon Akand said that when the art first appeared, a big inspiration source for these rickshaw painters was the actor-actress on movie banners. And in the seventies, artists got another new element which was the “Bangladesh Liberation War.”

他指出，電影宣傳海報通常用色大膽鮮豔，而這樣的繪畫技法也影響人力車藝術，並一直沿用至今。

He pointed out that the color used in movie banners are usually very bright, which influenced the coloring technique in rickshaw painting, and was used till this day.

70年代中旬，孟加拉政府明令禁止將電影明星繪製到人力車上，於是藝術家們紛紛轉而彩繪動物以替代人像。

In the mid-seventies, the then government imposed a ban on film stars and human images being portrayed on rickshaws, so these artists turned towards fabled animals to speak for humans.

At present, 63-year-old Syed Ahmed is one of the few artists still practicing this unique art form.

Shawon Akand 表示，為了使人力車藝術繼續活躍，應該提高車主的意識，讓他們了解到這項悠久傳統的重要性。「不然，10年、20年後，可能就不會再有人力車藝術家存在了，屆時我們將必須到美術館才能了解這項特殊的工藝」。

“Otherwise, after 10 to 20 years, we may not find any rickshaw painters in the country. We would then have to go to the museum to understand what rickshaw painting was all about”.