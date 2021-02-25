元宵賞燈必看攻略！盤點全台三大絕美燈籠海 | Mini but #Instaworthy Lantern Festival events kick off across Taiwan

The 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival and related activities, such as the Yuejin Lantern Festival and the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, have been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic.

以下盤點三個全台正常舉辦的「元宵節燈會」打卡點，讓人戴好口罩、做好充分的防疫措施之下，也要好好享受元宵節氣氛、打卡拍美照。

Herewith are three mini Lantern Festival events you can still visit across Taiwan with your friends and family during the upcoming holiday.

Even though the pandemic is far from over, You can still celebrate Lantern Festival and take #Instaworthy photos with face masks, right?

「台灣燈會 全台祈福」台灣燈會副燈展出 | Taiwan Lantern Festival

配合防疫政策，新竹2021台灣燈會宣布取消辦理，但是為了不辜負燈藝師們費心構思所製作的作品，也為了滿足民眾想拍、想打卡的心情，交通部觀光局決定以「台灣燈會 全台祈福」為概念，讓燈藝作品在台灣各地展出。

In line with the epidemic prevention policy, the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Hsinchu was canceled. Yet, The Tourism Bureau allows lantern artworks to be displayed throughout Taiwan to satisfy the public’s craving for beautiful photos on Instagram.

副燈會在日月潭國家風景區車埕貯木池登場、雲嘉南濱海國家風景區北門遊客中心、參山國家風景區八卦山生態遊客中心、金門亮相。

The lanterns are showcased at Chumuchi in Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Beimen Visitor Center in southwest coast national scenic area, Bagua Mountain Ecosystems Visitor Center in Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area, and Kinmen. 「台灣燈會 全台祈福」台灣燈會副燈展出 | Taiwan Lantern Festival

活動期間：2021年 2月26日至3月7日 | Date: 2021 February 26 – March 7

活動地點： 日月潭國家風景區、雲嘉南濱海國家風景區北門遊客中心等。| Locations: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area

2021南投燈會 | 2021 Nantou Lantern Festival

元宵節少不了的牛年主燈，今年以超科技元素設計，讓主燈「金可COW」穿上超人盔甲搭配聲光效果。

The main cow lantern of the Year of the Ox features technological elements this year, wearing Superman armor with sound and light shows.

副燈「竹心 築心」則是結合南投當地的竹子延伸設計，並以火焰為造型，在浪漫的情人橋旁邊象徵的「愛情中火花四射」。

Among other highlights, the flame-shaped lantern “Bamboo Heart” features bamboos in Nantou, symbolizing “love in sparks” beside the romantic Lovers Bridge.

2021南投燈會 | 2021 Nantou Lantern Festival

活動期間：即日起至2021/03/01 | Date: from now until 2021 March 1

How to get there? 南投市祖祠東路26號 | No. 26, Zuci E. Rd., Nantou City, Nantou County 540

點燈時間：10:00~21:00 | Time : 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

2021彰化月影燈季 | Changhua Lantern Festival

從2020年底就搶先登場的彰化月影燈季，不同於各地傳統燈飾風格，特別在元宵節期間帶來滿滿的異國風情，一解民眾想出國打卡的心願。

The lantern festival in Changhua, which started at the end of 2020, is different from other traditional lantern festival events.

This event features an exotic atmosphere, satisfying people’s desire to go abroad.

這次燈飾包含三大主題，集結了日本鳥居、燈籠海，以及阿拉丁神燈、動物派對、玫瑰燈海等多款燈飾，通通要洗版彰化人的IG打卡牆。

The event incorporates three themes, including the elements such as Japanese torii, the sea of lanterns, Aladdin’s lamp, animal party.

2021彰化月影燈季 | Changhua Lantern Festival