台灣美女補眠賺進上千元　直播睡覺意外吸引上萬粉絲｜’Sleeping beauty’ influencer makes money after falling asleep during livestream

【看CP學英文】一名台灣直播主意外的因在直播中睡著賺進約2000元新台幣在網路上爆紅。

A Taiwan influencer went viral online on Wednesday night after she accidentally fell asleep with her camera on, earning around NT$2,000 in just one night.

綜合媒體報導，女實況直播主王依渟曾為馬來西亞女團「AMOi-AMOi」的成員。

According to local Chinese-language media, the woman who goes by the name ET (王依渟) on her channel, is a past member of Malaysian girl group AMOi-AMOi.

近期，她開始轉向在Twitch平台開直播，也因為非常坦然地與粉絲聊她曾經做過的整形手術，以「超真」個性贏的許多粉絲的追蹤。

She recently ventured into the livestream world on Twitch and made a name for herself by being frank about her various cosmetic surgery, leading social media users to brand her “real.” She has gained her fair amount of followers online.

然而，她於週三因直播了自己躺在床上睡覺的模樣，意外地吸引超過1萬一千多名粉絲的觀看，讓她醒來後大吃一驚。

However, she has topped her previous efforts in just one night by falling asleep, and was left astounded when she awoke to discover around 11,000 Twitch users were watching her sleep.

她表示自己感到非常意外，並問「11.2K，這人數合理嗎」？而她透過補眠賺錢的方式，也讓許多網友質疑投資和每天上班的意義為何。

She questioned whether the head count was “reasonable” and attracted the envy of many for finding a way to earn money by getting in some shut-eye.