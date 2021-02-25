Coyotes rally from 3 down to beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak each scored in a shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Wednesday night.

Arizona came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Anaheim 4-3 in a testy, fight-filled game Monday night.

The Ducks had a three-goal lead in the second period of the rematch on goals by Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura.

The Coyotes again revved it up late, pulling within 3-2 on goals by Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun less than two minutes apart in the third period. Phil Kessel tied it with 3:21 left in regulation, then Anaheim’s Ryan Miller and Arizona’s Adin Hill traded spectacular saves seconds apart in overtime.

Hill stopped Comois in the shootout and Rickard Rakell missed the net on Anaheim’s final shot.

Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper had 18 saves before leaving with an apparent injury early in the third period.

The Coyotes played their worst opening period of the season in Monday’s win, giving up two goals and another early in the second.

They had a much better start in the rematch, particularly in their own end.

The Ducks still got the first goal, scoring with 12 seconds left in the first period when Comtois poked in a rebound between his legs.

Anaheim dominated early in the second period and Mahura made it 2-0 on a shot from near the blue line as Zegras flashed in front of Kuemper.

Jones gave the Ducks another 3-0 lead, slipping a backhander under Kuemper on a power play late in the second period.

Kuemper started the third period but left after three minutes and headed down the tunnel with the trainer.

The Coyotes came to life after that, scoring when Pitlick deflected a shot by Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Chychrun scored 1:44 later on a shot that hit a skate and a stick out front. Kessel tied it on a slick pass from Clayton Keller.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Anaheim hosts Vegas on Saturday to kick off a three-game homestand.

Coyotes: Arizona hosts Colorado in the first of back-to-back games on Friday.

