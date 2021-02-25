影／美國新住民深耕台灣34年　她稱三義為故鄉、成道地客家人｜U.S. missionary calls Sanyi ‘hometown’ after 28 years in Taiwan

葛欣如出生於美國佛羅里達州，那裡有全世界數一數二美麗的海灘，不過因為父親工作調度的關係，一家人每隔幾年就會搬家，在佛羅里達的時間並不長。葛欣如決定成為宣教士之後來到台灣，一待就待了34年，其中有28年居住在三義，是她人生中最長時間的定居。

Born in Florida, Brenda Carter grew up surrounded by some of the best beaches in the world. Due to her father’s work, however, her family didn’t stay in Florida for long and she had to move to other places every other year.

After deciding that she was going to become a missionary 34 years ago, Brenda moved to Taiwan where she has spent 28 years in Sanyi — the longest period of time in the same place she has ever experienced in her life.

30年前保守的三義客庄，沒有人聽過上帝，他說自己就像媒人婆，介紹人們與上帝認識，但忙著服務與奉獻，卻沒能牽成自己的婚姻，喜歡小孩的他對此有些遺憾，但也相信一切上帝自有安排。

Thirty years ago in Sanyi Hakka village, people were more conservative and barely anyone had ever heard of God. She joked that she was like a matchmaker introducing people to God, but was so busy serving the public that she didn’t get married herself.

As a child-loving person, Brenda felt sorry for not being able to raise children of her own but believes that God will arrange everything for her.

一個人的生活會很無聊嗎？葛老師每一天的行程都很精采，他知道三義哪裡有好吃、好玩、好看的方，也有很多好朋友，好客的他說：歡迎大家來三義，又或者說我的故鄉玩。

Some might wonder whether it was boring to live alone, Brenda however fills her daily schedule with all kinds of fun events.

She has many good friends and knows all the good places to dine in, to have fun, and to enjoy the view in Sanyi. As a hospitable person, she always tells people, ”Welcome to Sanyi and have fun here in my hometown!”