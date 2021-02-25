Taiwan reports 5 imported cases from the Philippines, tally at 951

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 5 more imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines on Thursday, bringing the tally to 951.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), all five cases are asymptomatic and migrant workers aged between 20 and 40.

They had all been aboard the same flight to Taiwan and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

They were tested again on Feb. 16 when their quarantine period and the results also came back negative.

After being placed under self-health management, they were asked to be tested again by their employers on Feb. 23 and the infections were confirmed today.

Health authorities have since tracked down 19 possible contacts who had been on the same bus. As they had all been wearing masks, they were not asked to quarantine, but need to be under self-health management.

As of press time, 951 cases have been confirmed so far, including 835 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 906 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.