笑笑羊落跑五年從未剃毛！脫下35公斤羊毛後長這樣 | Giant sheep shorn of 35 kg of wool after 5 years in Australia’s wilderness

【看CP學英文】澳洲一隻綿羊在荒野生活長達5年，近日被當地人發現通報保育人員，為牠剔除身上重達35公斤的羊毛，脫下厚重羊毛衣的綿羊頓時身輕如燕。

A sheep that has lived in the wilderness for 5 years was recently found in Australia.

After receiving the report from the locals, rescuers helped sheep remove the weight of 35 kg of wool.

根據路透社報導，這隻名叫巴拉克 (Baarack) 的綿羊在澳洲維多利亞省森林中遊蕩多年，近日被人發現後，通報艾德加慈善庇護農場（Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary），而農場人員為牠除掉長了5年的羊毛，剔下的羊毛重達35公斤，相當於一隻成年袋鼠的體重。

According to Reuters, the sheep named Baarack wandered in the forests in Victoria, Australia, for many years.

Baarack was found and reported to Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary, where the farm staff sheared the wool that had been growing on him over time.

The removed wool weighed 35 kilograms, equivalent to the weight of an adult kangaroo.

農場營運與通訊經理凱爾（Kyle Behrend）告訴路透，「巴拉克應該曾經有主人飼養，」凱爾續道，「牠的耳朵上有標籤，然標籤被這幾年臉周生長的厚重羊毛所覆蓋而扯落了。」

Kyle Behrend, farm operations and communications manager told Reuters: “It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep.”

Behrend said: “He had at one time been ear-tagged, however, these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.”

凱爾表示，綿羊至少每年要除一次毛，否則羊毛會不停生長，變成像巴拉克這樣。

“Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise, the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” said Behrend.

巴拉克過去在森林中奔馳，穿梭在石頭間，因此羊蹄狀況良好；然而，牠的體重過輕，因為牠的視線被臉上羊毛擋住，幾乎看不到前方。

Baarack used to run through the forest, between the rocks, so his hooves are in good condition.

However, he was underweight as the wool on his face blocked his vision and he could barely see.

目前巴拉克已在艾德加農場安頓下來。

Baarack now has a permanent home at the facility.