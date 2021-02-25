Giant sheep shorn of 35 kg of wool after 5 years in Australia’s wilderness

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A sheep that has lived in the wilderness for 5 years was recently found in Australia. After receiving a call from locals, rescuers helped the sheep remove the weight of 35 kg of wool.

According to Reuters, the sheep named Baarack wandered in the forests in Victoria, Australia, for many years. Baarack was found and reported to Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary, where the farm staff sheared the wool that had been growing on him over time.

The removed wool weighed 35 kilograms, equivalent to the weight of an adult kangaroo.

Kyle Behrend, farm operations and communications manager told Reuters: “It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep.”

Behrend said: “He had at one time been ear-tagged, however, these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.”

“Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise, the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” said Behrend.

Baarack used to run through the forest, between the rocks, so his hooves are in good condition. However, he was underweight as the wool on his face blocked his vision and he could barely see.

Baarack now has a permanent home at the facility.