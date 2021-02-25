影／藍白同台有火花　柯文哲喊話江啟臣：稅改不要打假球｜Mayor discusses housing, social justice with Johnny Chiang at KMT forum

台灣民眾黨主席兼台北市長柯文哲24日上午參與「願景台灣2030」論壇，與江啟臣討論「居住正義」與「世代正義」的議題。柯文哲會中多次談及多屋稅、囤房稅等問題，並批評「議會和立法院都在打假球」。

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je attended Wednesday the “Vision Taiwan 2030” forum, discussing issues ranging from “housing price” to “generational justice” with KMT chairman Johnny Chiang.

During the forum, Ko, who is also and chairman of Taiwan People’s Party (台灣民眾黨), repeatedly criticized the Legislative Yuan for delaying a much-expected tax bill on hoarded houses and empty houses.

針對「居住正義」與「世代正義」等議題，柯文哲發言表示，世代正義就是落實財政紀律，中央與地方政府拚命負債讓下一代還，台灣現在少子化問題又十分嚴重，這代欠得越多，下一代的負擔就會更加沈重。

The mayor pointed out that the government should have more financial discipline to achieve social justice.

He criticized the central government as well as most of the local governments for accumulating too much debt for future generations to pay, as Taiwan’s aging problem grew more severe, the burden on the next generation would be heavier.

對此，江啟臣也附和柯文哲的說法，並提到社會福利針對低收入戶的幫助仍不夠，年輕人低薪問題、買房問題也沒有改善。

Johnny Chiang agreed with Ko Wen-je and further pointed out that the welfare programs for lower-income families are insufficient. Problems such as low wages and unaffordable housing prices that the young generation faces are also yet to be taken care of, he pointed out.

談到稅制改革，柯文哲大吐苦水，直言北市議會暫擱囤房稅、多屋稅，根本在「打假球」。他兩度向坐在一旁的江啟臣喊話：「你們立法院要去解決這個問題啊」。

When discussing issues regarding tax reform, Ko Wen-je said that the Taipei parliament has put aside tax bills on hoarded houses as well as empty houses without a real intention of passing them.

He turned to Johnny Chiang twice during the meeting and said: “The legislature should solve this problem,” calling on him to do something about it.

對此，江啟臣回應表示，囤房稅或空屋稅是整體稅制的改革，重點在於怎麼樣達到公平合理、然後增加國家的財政稅收。他指出：「不只有錢人，年輕人也繳很多税，重點在於稅收如何被使用至今仍無徹底的檢討」。

In response, Johnny Chiang said that the tax bills mentioned are part of the reform of the overall tax system, the focus is on how to achieve fairness while increasing the country’s fiscal revenue at the same time.

“Not only the rich but young people also pay a lot of taxes” he went on. “The key problem is on how the tax revenue is used, which is a topic that hasn’t been thoroughly reviewed so far.”