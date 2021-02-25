首床古琴竟出現在三千年前！廣州製琴師揭名琴關鍵材料 | Key steps in making Chinese ancient insturment ‘Guqin’ unveiled

【看CP學英文】傳統樂器古琴至今已流傳超過3千年歷史，是中國最古老的樂器，2003年更被列為「聯合國口述與非物質文化遺產」。

The making of “guqin,” a traditional musical instrument, has been passed down for over 3,000 years. It is the oldest musical instrument in China.

The instrument was designated as the oral and intangible heritage in 2003.

製作古琴技術更是自古傳承，要做出能發出敦厚和諧琴音的古琴，首先要花一個月左右的時間削整木頭，讓琴音臻於完美。

The technique of making a guqin has been handed down from ancient times. Making a guqin that produces a perfect sound takes about a month to cut and shape the wood.

廣州一位古琴製作師李德榮表示，一床高級古琴的木頭大多超過三百年歷史，而大多數的木頭來自廢棄廟宇的樑柱。

Li Derong, a Chinese guqin Guqin craftsman, said that most of the wood used in high-grade guqin is more than 300 years old, and most of the wood comes from the beams of abandoned temples.

對李德榮來說，他偏好選擇被蟲蛀蝕、或是被雨水、風侵蝕的朽木，因為上面的小洞缺口讓彈奏時能夠形成回音共鳴。

For Li Deyong, he prefers wood that worms, rain and wind have decayed because the small holes in it allow for an echoing resonance when played.

古琴的起源可以追溯到3000年前，據說伏羲看到一隻不死火鳳凰鳥停在一棵梧桐樹上，於是決定用梧桐樹木做出一床古琴。

The origin of the guqin can be traced back to 3,000 years ago. It is said that Fuxi saw a phoenix, an immortal bird resting on a Chinese parasol tree and then made a guqin from the parasol tree.

古琴自此成為人與神溝通的樂器媒介。

Guqin became an instrument for people to communicate with god.

製作古琴不容易，為了留住回音，琴面上必須重複鋪上鹿角粉與鑽石粉的混合粉末，在重複塗漆20多次，整個製作過程長達1年。

It is not easy to make a guqin. The surface of the instrument must be repeatedly layered with a mixture of antler and diamond powder to retain the echoes,

Also, it has to be painted 20 times with lacquer.

The entire process of making the instrument can sometimes take up to one year for high-end instruments.