日本創意水杯藏可愛玄機　倒入冰水呈現超美景色｜Japanese sakura blossoms in this special drinkware

【看CP學英文】隨著日本進入大家每年最期待的櫻花季，許多企業便開始將經典的粉色花瓣嵌入春季商品中。

As Japan heads into its yearly anticipated cherry blossom season, some businesses have begun to incorporate the iconic pink petals into their springtime products.

日本廠商「丸モ高木陶器」也抓準時機，推出了溫度偵測水杯和餐盤，讓容器被裝滿時展現絕美櫻花樹。

Seizing this opportunity, Japanese pottery brand Marumo Takagi recently revealed its newest line of temperature-activated cups and glasses that shows beautiful blossoming sakura trees when filled.

此稱「冷感富士山」的設計呈現了富士山的線條，並將具代表性的「紅日」當其背景。

The “Reikan Fujisan” or “Cold Mt. Fuji” designs feature the outline of Japan’s most iconic natural landmark, Mount Fuji, with the symbolic red sun of Japan as its background.

在圖案的左下角處，一顆全白的櫻花樹隱約綻放著。

In the left-hand corner of the pattern, a sakura tree can be seen with its petals completely white.

然而，只要你倒入低於17度的冷飲，花瓣會隨即轉為粉色，而富士山也會漸漸變藍，襯托出它高聳的山頂。

However, if you add liquid that is 17 degrees Celsius or lower, the petals will gradually transform to a bright pink while Mt. Fuji will change to a blue tone to complement its mountain peak.

根據丸モ高木陶器官網所述，兩組為一套的餐飲具組合售價新台幣865元左右。

According to Marumo Takagi’s website, each of the two-piece sets are priced at around 3,300 yen (around NT$865).

當地日本媒體也透露，因為廠商只做223組，有興趣的朋友要買要快。

Local Japanese-language reports that only 223 sets will be made, so you better purchase it quick before it sells out before the sakura season ends.