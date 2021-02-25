全球15條最美花海街道！白河木棉花綻放只到3月 | Kapok flowers blooming in most scenic flower street in southern Taiwan

【看CP學英文】年度賞花盛事台南「木棉花季」自2月20日一路持續到3月14日，目前主花道花苞累累，但尚未盛開，預計再五天後會開到5成。白河林初埤木棉花道曾被西班牙休閒旅遊網站「Boredpanda」評選為全球15大最美花海街道之一，吸引眾多遊客一賭橘紅大道壯觀美景。

With spring approaching, kapok trees are in bloom in a famous street in Baihe District, Tainan.

The popular destination is at the heart of the annual Kapok Flower Festival which runs from Feb. 20 to March 14. The main flower path is currently full of buds but not yet in full bloom, according to various reports.

The Linchupi Kapok Road, known for its blooming orange flowers in spring, was listed as one of the 15 most scenic flower streets in the world by a Spanish travel Website.

全長866.5公尺，木棉樹園區共715棵，橘紅大道兩側為遼闊稻田，許多攝影愛好者會來此拍攝晨曦或夕陽。即日起，周末還有街頭藝人表演、攝影比賽、定點導覽，活動內容相當豐富。

The flower road is 866.5 meters in length with 715 kapok trees in full bloom and vast fields on both sides of the road, attracting photographers from far and near to capture the beauty of sunrise and sunset.

Among other highlights, the festival will feature a photo contest, some street performances and some walking tour on weekends.

遊客到此不妨騎腳踏車到附近景點旅遊，例如南海風景區的5公里環湖步道、普陀寺以及對岸的生態公園。

The road is without a doubt a great choice to go around by bike and visit the 5 kilometers trail surrounding the lake and a temple at Small South China Sea Scenic Area. Also, the ecological park across the lake is another great spot you shouldn’t miss.

目前花況約二成，白河區公所會透過官網、臉書更新木棉花季花況。

As of press time, linchupi kapok flowers are in 20 percent bloom. The Beihe District office will keep you updated on the kapok flowers along the road on its Facebook fan page.

日期：2月22日至3月15日 | Dates: From Feb. 22 to March 15