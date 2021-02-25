Grammy-nominated or not, No. 1 hits over the years

NEW YORK (AP) — The exclusion of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at the 2021 Grammy Awards shocked many, but he’s in good company: Prince’s “When Doves Cry” never scored a nomination either.

Here’s a look at every Billboard No. 1 hit of the year since 1958, Grammy-nominated or not.

NOTE: Songs with an asterisk represent tracks that earned a Grammy nomination; songs with two asterisks won a Grammy.

2020: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

2019: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2018: Drake, “God’s Plan” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2017: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2016: Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself” (asterisk)

2015: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2014: Pharrell Williams, “Happy” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz, “Thrift Shop” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2012: Gotye featuring Kimbra, “Somebody That I Used to Know” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2011: Adele, “Rolling In the Deep” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2010: Kesha, “Tik Tok”

2009: Black Eyed Peas, “Boom Boom Pow” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2008: Flo Rida featuring T-Pain, “Get Low” (asterisk)

2007: Beyoncé, “Irreplaceable” (asterisk)

2006: Daniel Powter, “Bad Day” (asterisk)

2005: Mariah Carey, “We Belong Together” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2004: Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Yeah!” (asterisk)(asterisk)

2003: 50 Cent, “In Da Club” (asterisk)

2002: Nickelback, “How You Remind Me” (asterisk)

2001: Lifehouse, “Hanging by a Moment”

2000: Faith Hill, “Breathe” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1999: Cher, “Believe” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1998: Next, “Too Close”

1997: Elton John “Candle In the Wind 1997” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1996: Los del Río, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”

1995: Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1994: Ace of Base, “The Sign” (asterisk)

1993: Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You”(asterisk)(asterisk)

1992: Boyz II Men, “End of the Road” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1991: Bryan Adams, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1990: Wilson Phillips, “Hold On” (asterisk)

1989: Chicago, “Look Away”

1988: George Michael, “Faith”

1987: The Bangles, “Walk Like an Egyptian”

1986: Dionne Warwick & Friends, “That’s What Friends Are For” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1985: Wham!, “Careless Whisper”

1984: Prince, “When Doves Cry”

1983: The Police, “Every Breath You Take” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1982: Olivia Newton-John, “Physical” (asterisk)

1981: Kim Carnes, “Bette Davis Eyes” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1980: Blondie, “Call Me” (asterisk)

1979: The Knack, “My Sharona” (asterisk)

1978: Andy Gibb, “Shadow Dancing”

1977: Rod Stewart, “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”

1976: Wings, “Silly Love Songs”

1975: Captain & Tennille, “Love Will Keep Us Together” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1974: Barbra Streisand, “The Way We Were” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree” (asterisk)

1972: Roberta Flack, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1971: Three Dog Night, “Joy to the World” (asterisk)

1970: Simon & Garfunkel, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1969: The Archies, “Sugar, Sugar”

1968: The Beatles, “Hey Jude” (asterisk)

1967: Lulu, “To Sir with Love”

1966: SSgt. Barry Sadler, “Ballad of the Green Berets”

1965: Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, “Wooly Bully” (asterisk)

1964: The Beatles, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” (asterisk)

1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs, “Sugar Shack”

1962: Acker Bilk, “Stranger on the Shore” (asterisk)

1961: Bobby Lewis, “Tossin’ and Turnin’”

1960: Percy Faith, “Theme from A Summer Place” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1959: Johnny Horton, “The Battle of New Orleans” (asterisk)(asterisk)

1958: Domenico Modugno, “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (asterisk)(asterisk)