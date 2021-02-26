不用衝陽明山看繡球花！北市「杜鵑冶園」成新首選｜Don’t miss this natural #Instaworthy flower sea in Taipei City

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，不論是下班飯後漫步放空，還是周末假日遛小朋友、毛小孩到此處感受都市中的小清新感，「大安森林公園」是許多台北人放空的首選地。而一年一度的「台北杜鵑花季」也預計在3/14白色情人節當天登場，並在現場特別以策展方式建造「杜鵑冶園」打造台北人全新秘境。

Whether you want to take a stroll after work or take a walk with your kids or pets on the weekends to refuel yourself in the city, “Daan Forest Park” is the first choice for many Taipei residents.

The annual “Taipei Azalea Season” is also set to debut on March 14 in time for White Valentine’s Day, and the “Azalea Garden” will be built on site in a specially curated way to create a new secret place for visitors.

作為台北市市花的「杜鵑花」已於近日默默綻放，以庭園式景觀造景種植大量的杜鵑、草花和香草植物，讓整個公園保有森林的樣貌以及生物多樣性。

The “azalea” as the city flower of Taipei, has gradually begun blossoming, and a large number of azaleas, grass and herbs have been planted in a garden-style landscape to preserve the forest look and biodiversity of the entire Daan Forest Park.

這次為了讓大家可以用不同角度欣賞杜鵑花季的美，特別打造全新的「杜鵑冶園」，以草坪中央的芒果樹為圓心，讓人站在其中可以遠眺大生態池以及落羽松步道，一旁還可以走進環形步道中，兩側用1,000盆含苞待放的粉色、桃色和雪白色平戶杜鵑點綴。

This time, in order to let you enjoy the beauty of the azalea season from different angles, the park has created a new “Azalea Garden” with a mango tree in the center of the lawn as the center of the circle, so that you can see the big ecological pond and the bald cypress pathway from a distance.

There is also a circular walkway lined with 1,000 budding pink, peach and snow white Hirado azaleas.

除了有杜鵑花之外，大安森林公園在景觀優化工程之後，也多了梅花、繡球花、鼠尾草、四季秋海棠、新幾內亞鳳仙等各種不同造型、顏色的花，其中最不能錯過的是臨人行步道旁，有一處種滿杜鵑花、繡球花和薰衣草爭豔的賞花美景，是今年一定要拍到的台北小秘境。

In addition to azaleas, after the landscape optimization project, Daan Forest Park also has a variety of flowers in different shapes and colors, such as plum blossoms, hydrangeas, sage, begonias, and Papua New Guinea anemones.

One of the most important things you can’t miss is the beautiful view of the flowering azaleas, hydrangeas and lavender along the footpath, which is a small secret spot in Taipei that must be photographed this year.