Taiwan’s three-day holiday to start with rain

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The daytime high temperature on Friday dropped to about 24 degrees Celcius in northern Taiwan while and the temperature in northern Taiwan is expected to drop significantly on Saturday, with the highest temperature of 20 degrees Celcius, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB,中央氣象局) said on Friday.

In addition, local fog or low clouds are prone to affect visibility in the western half of Taiwan and Kinmen and Matsu on Friday.

The visibility in Kinmen, Matsu, Taichung and Miaoli now is less than 200 meters.

Meteorologist Wu Der-Romg (吳德榮) said that as the northeast wind continues to weaken on Friday (Lantern Festival), there will be a partly cloudy sky across Taiwan with sporadic rainfall in mountainous areas and eastern Taiwan.

On Friday, the daytime temperature is 16-28 degrees Celcius in the north, 16-29 degrees Celcius in the central part, 16-30 degrees Celcius in the south and 16-28 degrees in the east.

Wu said that the northeast monsoon will begin to move southward, bringing cold air temperatures and moisture on Friday evening.

On Saturday, there will be rain in the north, eastern half and central mountainous areas of Miaoli while central and southern Taiwan are likely to see a partly cloudy sky.

The rain in northern Taiwan is expected to end by Saturday night.

On Sunday, it turned partly cloudy to sunny all over the country, and there was still a chance of sporadic rainfall on the north coast and the eastern region.

The north will see comfortable temperatures while the south will have warmer weather during the day.

On Monday, the country will see a partly cloudy to a sunny sky, with higher temperatures during the day.

On Saturday and Sunday, fog and air pollution are expected to occur in the central and southern parts of the country, while Kinmen will see fog.

Next Tuesday, another wave of cold air will go south, bringing rainfall and a drop in temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan.

Next Wednesday, the sky will be partly cloudy to sunny all over the country, with the temperature rising gradually.

However, there will be sporadic rainfall on the north coast and the eastern region.

Next Thursday, Taiwan is likely to be partly cloudy to sunny, slightly hot during the day and cool in the morning and evening.

There is a chance of sporadic rainfall in the eastern half.