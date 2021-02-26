Texas A&M wins ninth straight, beats Alabama 73-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (AP) — Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 on Thursday night.

Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.

After Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half taking a 42-29 lead into halftime.

Alabama (15-7, 8-7) showed fight in the fourth quarter, after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half. The Tide opened the fourth on a 16-4 run and cut the deficit to 70-65 with Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 1:25 left.

However, in the end, the deficit was too large for the Crimson Tide to overcome as the Aggies held on for the win.

Texas A&M senior leader N’dea Jones, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, ended the initial Alabama fourth-quarter run with a layup.

Lewis led Alabama in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists, and four steals. Jasmine Walker had a double-double for Alabama with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies were able to seal the game down the stretch at the free throw line, finishing the night 11—for-12.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide came into the game as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the SEC, but only went 4-for-15 from behind the arc in the first half which contributed to the large deficit.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays for the regular season SEC title when they host No. 5 South Carolina.

Alabama closes out the regular season at No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday.