Key steps in making Chinese ancient insturment ‘Guqin’ unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The making of “guqin,” a traditional musical instrument, has been passed down for over 3,000 years. It is the oldest musical instrument in China.

The instrument was designated as the oral and intangible heritage in 2003.

The technique of making a guqin has been handed down from ancient times. Making a guqin that produces a perfect sound takes about a month to cut and shape the wood.

Li Derong, a Chinese guqin Guqin craftsman, said that most of the wood used in high-grade guqin is more than 300 years old, and most of the wood comes from the beams of abandoned temples.

For Li Deyong, he prefers wood that worms, rain and wind have decayed because the small holes in it allow for an echoing resonance when played.

The origin of the guqin can be traced back to 3,000 years ago. It is said that Fuxi saw a phoenix, an immortal bird resting on a Chinese parasol tree and then made a guqin from the parasol tree.

Guqin became an instrument for people to communicate with god.

It is not easy to make a guqin. The surface of the instrument must be repeatedly layered with a mixture of antler and diamond powder to retain the echoes,

Also, it has to be painted 20 times with lacquer.

The entire process of making the instrument can sometimes take up to one year for high-end instruments.