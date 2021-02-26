Kapok flowers blooming in most scenic flower street in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With spring around the corner, kapok trees are in bloom in a famous street in Baihe District, Tainan.

The popular destination is at the heart of the annual Kapok Flower Festival which runs from Feb. 20 to March 14. The main flower path is currently full of buds but not yet in full bloom, according to various reports.

The Linchupi Kapok Road, known for its blooming orange flowers in spring, was listed as one of the 15 most scenic flower streets in the world by a Spanish travel Website.

The flower road is 866.5 meters in length with 715 kapok trees in full bloom and vast fields on both sides of the road, attracting photographers from far and near to capture the beauty of sunrise and sunset.

Among other highlights, the festival will feature a photo contest, some street performances and some walking tour on weekends.

The road is without a doubt a great choice to go around by bike and visit the 5 kilometers trail surrounding the lake and a temple at Small South China Sea Scenic Area. Also, the ecological park across the lake is another great spot you shouldn’t miss.

As of press time, linchupi kapok flowers are in 20 percent bloom. The Beihe District office will keep you updated on the kapok flowers along the road on its Facebook fan page.

How to get there? Google Map: Baihe Dist. Tainan City 732, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Dates: From Feb. 22 to March 15