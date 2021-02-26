台版小瑞士在台南！天井漩渦瀑布如異世界入口｜Head to this spectacular whirlpool in Tainan for #Instaworthy photo ops!

【看CP學英文】228連假還沒想到要去哪嗎？那何不到位於台南東山區的「西口小瑞士」天井漩渦瀑布，這巨大的圓形天井 , 溪水快速的沿著洞口而下產生的視覺感震撼，彷彿為通往異世界的入口，使其成台南必訪的景點之一。

Are you still at a loss of where to go for the 228 long weekend? Why not head to the “Xikou Little Switzerland” at Tainan’s Dongshan District?

This huge, circular impluvium with its rapid flow of water along the entrance, creates a stunning visual sensation. Viewed from the side, it almost seems as if it were a portal to a different world, making it one of the must-see attractions in Tainan.

這裡的特殊造景源於日治時期八田與一在設計了嘉南大圳時 , 因擔心水源頭（烏山水庫）缺水不足，因此建造了長達4公里的引水道。而由於「東口」的曾文溪與「西口」的水流高低差，意外的形成「天井漩渦」的奇特景象。

The special landscape originated from the design of Chianan Irrigation System (嘉南大圳) by Hatta Yoichi (八田與一) during the Japanese colonial period. As he was worried about the lack of water at the source, Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫), he built a 4-kilometer-long water channel.

The drop in elevation between the Tsengwen River (曾文溪) at the eastern end to the western end “Xikou” created a peculiar scene of a “impluvium whirlpool.”

巨大的天井漩渦直徑長約20公尺 , 垂直高度約為20公尺，因強力的吸水力經常被民眾戲稱為正在沖水的巨型馬桶。

The huge whirlpool is about 20 meters in diameter and has a vertical height of about 20 meters as well. It is often referred to as a flushing, giant toilet because of its strong suction power.

「小瑞士」名稱的由來則是因為烏山頭水庫上游的集水區風光明媚，有著一望無際的大草皮使其經常吸引許多遊客前往朝聖，為其封上此名號。

On the other hand, the name “Little Switzerland” came from the beautiful scenery of the catchment area upstream of the Wusantou Reservoir and the large, endless plain of grass that often attracts visitors to the area.

近幾年來此奇景也成為台南熱門IG打卡景點之一，不過民眾應避免在枯水期的冬天前往，可能無法看到壯觀的景象。

In recent years, this spectacle has become one of the most popular attractions for Instagrammers and influencers in Tainan, but people should avoid visiting during the dry winter season, as they may not be able to see the spectacular view.

西口小瑞士 巨大天井泫渦 | Xikou Little Switzerland

地址｜How to get there : 台南東山區南勢里南勢庄66號 | No. 66, Nanshizhuang, Dongshan Dist., Tainan City 733015, Taiwan (R.O.C.)