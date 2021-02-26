Mini but #Instaworthy Lantern Festival events kick off across Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — According to Taipei Walker, the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival and related activities, such as the Yuejin Lantern Festival and the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, have been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic.

Here are three mini Lantern Festival events you can still visit across Taiwan with your friends and family during the upcoming holiday. Even though the pandemic is far from over, You can still celebrate Lantern Festival and take #Instaworthy photos with face masks, right?

Taiwan Lantern Festival

In line with the epidemic prevention policy, the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Hsinchu was canceled. Yet, The Tourism Bureau allows lantern artworks to be displayed throughout Taiwan to satisfy the public’s craving for beautiful photos on Instagram.

The lanterns are showcased at Chumuchi in Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, Beimen Visitor Center in southwest coast national scenic area, Bagua Mountain Ecosystems Visitor Center in Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area, and Kinmen.

Taiwan Lantern Festival

Date: 2021 February 26 – March 7

Locations: Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area 2021 Nantou Lantern Festival The main cow lantern of the Year of the Ox features some tech highlights this year, including a Superman armor with sound and light shows.

Among other highlights, the flame-shaped lantern “Bamboo Heart” features bamboos in Nantou, symbolizing “love in sparks” beside the romantic Lovers Bridge.

2021 Nantou Lantern Festival

Date: from now until 2021 March 1

How to get there? No. 26, Zuci E. Rd., Nantou City, Nantou County 540

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Changhua Lantern Festival The lantern festival in Changhua, which started at the end of 2020, is different from other traditional lantern festival events. This event features an exotic atmosphere, satisfying people’s desire to go abroad.