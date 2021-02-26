老外看台灣／老外分享在異地當爸感想　台灣「兩優勢」讓他不擔憂 | English teacher shares benefits of raising daughter in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣在第一次來訪的外國人眼中經常被視為較開放、接受新事物的地方。

Taiwan is often known among the foreign community as being very open and accepting to others when they first arrive here.

除了旅遊外，許多住台外國人最後會因為台灣的便利、安全和美麗的環境選擇長期定居在台。

Aside from visiting, many expats later choose to stay and live long-term in Taiwan for the country’s many benefits including its convenience, safety and beautiful environment.

謝協恩，也稱「鳳梨哥」已在台居住許久，經常與幼小的女兒Harper拍片，分享日常生活。

Andrew Gundogdu, also known as “Pineapple Bro” has been living in Taiwan for some time. He has a young daughter, Harper, who is frequently featured in his videos.

根據謝協恩所述，他視台灣為他的「情人」因為他是在九年前的情人節抵達台灣的。

Gundogdu views Taiwan as his “Valentine” as he arrived on Feb. 14 nine years ago.

由於他日前居住在美國的阿拉斯加，謝協恩來台後便申請英文教師職位，並決定開始透過拍片與家鄉的親戚和在台的新朋友分享自己在台灣遇到的狀況和生活感想。

As a previous resident in Alaska, USA, he applied for a job as an English teacher here and decided to share his experiences of living in Taiwan with family back home and new friends he made here.

在他最近的一則影片中，謝協恩分享了在國外、人生地不熟的地方養小孩的感想。

In one of his most recent videos, Gundogdu shared his thoughts of raising a child in a country with different cultures and languages.

身為土耳其裔的他在影片中展示他與女兒在一個休閒農場如何以中文、英文和土耳其語彼此溝通。

As a Turkish native, Gundogdu showed how he communicates in Mandarin, English and Turkish with his daughter while they visited a recreational area with horses.

他對著相機表示自己經常被問及，離家這麼遠，在台灣養小孩到底辛不辛苦。

Speaking to the camera, he reveals that people often ask him whether or not it is difficult to raise children so far from his hometown.

對此，謝協恩表示他覺得一點也不會，原因是他認爲當爸後最擔心的就是孩子和自己的「安全」，而台灣剛好是一個治安特好的地方。

To this, the YouTuber said the answer is “no” for him because he thinks the most important thing about being a parent is “safety,” and he soon came to realize he chose one of the safest countries in the world.

他同時也讚賞台籍太太，因兩人合作無間，有「共識」讓養小孩不會太困難。

Gundogdu also credited his Taiwanese wife for making it easier, as he acknowledged “teamwork” to be a big contributing factor in raising children together.

他最後表示在台灣永遠不會沒事做，外頭又有很多美麗的景點，帶小孩出門走走就變得更方便。

He later added that Taiwan is also a great place as there are many activities to do on the island, with many beautiful natural locations to bring children to outings.

謝協恩也在影片中指著身後的小農場，表示觀賞馬匹和池塘中的魚兒完全沒花到一毛錢，卻讓他可以和女兒開心的泡在那裡一整天。

To illustrate his point, Gundogdu praised the farm behind him for boasting horses and ponds full of fish. In a place like this, parents can enjoy a leisurely day with their kids without spending big bucks.

