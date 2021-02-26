日本「掃地機器貓」會撒嬌　一動作讓網友傻眼：毛毛的 | Japan social media users baffled by DIY ‘sweeping robot cat’

【看CP學英文】現代社會許多人家中都有一台掃地機器人，讓清潔打掃更便利省時，然而，當機器人變成超逼真「掃地機器貓」，可能不會這麼多人有興趣了。近日，一位日本網友分享用羊毛氈自製的「掃地機器貓」在推特爆紅，逼真外型讓網友驚呼：「覺得毛毛的」。

Many people have a sweeping robot at homes to make cleaning more convenient and time-saving. When the robot is turned into a “sweeping robot cat,” however, not so many people may be interested.

A Japanese social media user recently shared a homemade furry “sweeping robot cat” in a tweet, leaving many exclaimed that it looks so creepy.

日本推特網友(@sacocho)於周一分享自己用羊毛氈所打造的機器貓。貼出的影片中，只見一隻沒有腳的全白機器貓朝鏡頭滑行，到了鏡頭前還停下，抬頭用水汪汪的眼睛對著鏡頭喵了一聲。

The Japanese Twitter user shared his robot cat made of wool felt on Monday.

In the video, an all-white robot cat without legs is seen gliding towards the camera. Then, it stops and raises its head with watery eyes in front of the lens and starts meowing.

原PO在貼文中寫道：「我一叫牠，牠馬上就來了。」超逼真貓咪機器人不但能自然扭動頭部，還會發出聲音，乍看之下就像一隻活生生的貓寵。

The social media user wrote: “As soon as I called it, it came right away.”

The lifelike cat robot not only can naturally turn its head but also make sounds.

When you look at it at first glance, it seems like a real cat though.

不少網友看了掃地機器貓，紛紛留言寫道：「有點可怕」、「家裡有養貓的話會被它嚇到吧」、「以為是貓咪躲在棉花糖堆」。

Many called the sweeping robot cat a “little scary.”

One said: “If you have a cat at home, he/she will be scared too.”

Another commented: “I thought it was a cat hiding in the pile of marshmallows.”

另一方面，有網友表示：「掃地機器貓太可愛」、「養不了真貓就來養這個」。

On the other hand, some said: “Sweeping robot cats are too cute” and “If you can’t keep a real cat, you can keep this one.”

這已經不是這位日本網友首次製作羊毛氈機器人，他日前曾打造一台「雙頭機器貓」，命其為「瑪莉和雪莉」，機器貓栩栩如生，作品更於2月在關西地區西宮市的JR車站展出。

This is not the first time the Twitter user has made a robot cat in Japan.

He recently made a “two-headed robot cat,” named “Mary and Shirley,” which has been displayed in a JR station in Nishinomiya.