Police raid 27 sites in probe of German far-right network

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany raided homes and stores and detained eight suspects early Friday in connection with a far-right network suspected of drug trafficking and money laundering, the German news agency German news agency dpa reported.

More than 500 police officers, including members of special units, raided 27 homes and stores in the German states of Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.

The eight detained suspects range in age from 24 to 55. Police said they also were looking for evidence such as luxury cars and other high-end products, dpa said.

Public broadcaster MDR reported that the suspects are suspected of links to two neo-Nazi groups that allegedly ran much of the drug trafficking in Thuringia and were allegedly involved in the trade in illegal arms.