日本媽媽曬兒子超時尚穿搭　網友大讚：在法國時裝週？｜Young Japanese fashionista goes viral for novel way of wearing down jacket

【看CP學英文】今年冬天因寒氣席捲全球各地，走在街上經常會看到許多人穿著羽絨外套禦寒。

As the cold weather sweeps across various parts of the world this winter, many can be seen donning down jackets when walking down the street.

然而，近期一位日本小學生將這普通的穿搭升級成前衛的時尚，吸引世界各地網友的目光。

However, an elementary school student in Japan recently took the common wardrobe to new heights and made a fashion statement which caught the attention of social media users worldwide.

根據小男生的媽媽Kaede所述，她的兒子自己決定要改變羽絨衣的穿法，而她也將兒子穿搭成果貼在推特上與他人分享。

According to Kaede, the mother of the young boy, her son decided on a novel way of wearing his down jacket one day, the results of which she later posted on Twitter.

兩張照片中可見一個小孩穿著一件紫色羽絨衣，然而此外套似乎讓他的上半身看起來比一般人長，領子甚至可以拉到他的下巴，而他的手同時也看起來較短，讓從背後觀察的人會誤以為是一個孩童大小的機器人。

In the two photos, the child can be seen in a purple jacket though his torso seemed to be longer, and his arms shorter, giving the illusion of a small robot when seen from behind.

Kaede在貼文中驕傲寫道：「請看我兒子超時尚的羽絨衣穿搭」，網友仔細一看才發現孩子將羽絨衣倒著穿。

Kaede captioned the photo, “Take a look at my son being trendy in his down jacket,” which social media users soon realized was actually an ordinary jacket being worn upside down.

此穿搭獲得網友的肯定，許多人表示很像巴黎時裝周會看到的設計，也有人大讚小孩看起來很可愛，彷彿是「玩具總動員」中的其中一個角色。

The look received praise from many who commented that it looked like something out of Paris Fashion Week, while others claimed it looked adorable and made the child seem like a character out of “Toy Story.”

網友們更鼓勵這位小小時尚達人長大後也要繼續保有這樣的創意和想像力，天馬行空的打造出更有魅力的穿搭。

Social media users also commented that they hoped the child would maintain his open-mindedness and creativity when he grew up to continue to think outside the box.