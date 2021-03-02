Taiwan pineapples sales soar after Chinese ban: Premier Su

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Tuesday the number of pineapples sold domestically has surpassed the amount previously planned to export to China thanks to the support of Taiwan residents.

The announcement came as China announced last week that it would ban the import of pineapples from Taiwan after allegedly finding “three kinds of scale insects numerous times,” starting March 1.

As China stated that the scale insects were found in canned pineapples produced from Taiwan Sugar Corporation, Su also addressed the issue in his statement explaining that the pineapples used were actually imported from foreign countries.

According to Su, this is because Taiwanese pineapples are too sweet.

Although Taiwanese pineapples are of good quality and very sweet, Su added that the sweetness of pineapples for canning cannot be too high, meaning that the state-owned company imported pineapples from foreign countries for canning.

Following the ban, Su said that the relevant state-owned enterprises will manufacture other processed products from pineapples, such as dried pineapples, pineapple cake or pineapple wine, which will help promote the sales of pineapples.

In addition, the Council of Agriculture under the Executive Yuan is expected to invest NT$1 billion to stabilize the pineapple market. However, many questioned how the government planned to promote exports.

In response to media inquiries, the premier explained that the international community also placed great importance on this incident, and many took advantage of this opportunity to seize export sales, adding that the orders sold to Japan alone increased greatly.

In addition, various Taiwanese enterprises, non-governmental organizations, public and private banks, and government agencies have also shown their support for farmers through the purchasing of pineapples.

Su continued to appeal to Taiwanese to buy more domestic fruits, which are cheap and beneficial to health.