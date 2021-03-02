台灣原住民文化登芬蘭大報　深入探討文化傳統保存 | Taiwanese indigenous culture featured in largest newspaper in Finland

【看CP學英文】芬蘭第一大報「赫爾辛基日報」（Helsingin Sanomat）於2月27日介紹台灣原住民族。帶讀者認識台灣原民的族群認同、語言復振、部落傳統、生態智慧及性別議題。

Helsingin Sanomat, the largest newspaper in Finland, featured Taiwan’s indigenous people in an article published on Feb. 27.

The article introduces readers to the ethnic identity, language revival, tribal traditions, ecological wisdom, and gender issues of Taiwan’s indigenous people.

報導以父母親分別為阿美族及布農族的Panay Kumod故事為背景，從玉里的玉山國家公園停車場穿上黑色雨鞋，一路走到山上的布農家屋。

The story is based on the story of Panay Kumod, whose parents are Amis and Bunun.

The story begins with her walking all the way to the Bunun family house in the mountains from the parking lot of Yushan National Park in Yuli and walks to the Bunun family house in the mountain.

38歲的Panay Kumod沿途訴說高山布農族的傳說，以及她如何決定返鄉尋根，跟家人學習布農傳統文化與山林智慧的故事。

Along the way, Panay Kumod, 38, told the story of the Bunun tribe in high mountains and how she decided to return to her homeland to learn from her family about Bunun’s traditional culture and mountains.

生動刻劃台灣社會的變遷與原住民族過去的經歷，娓娓道出原住民族對未來的希望。

The article vividly portrays the changes in Taiwan society and the history of the indigenous people, while it narrates the hopes of the indigenous people for the future.

報導中提到，有自己的文化與歷史的台灣原住民過去歷經不同政權及不公平對待，但地位已經逐漸改善中。

The report mentions that the indigenous people in Taiwan, who have their own culture and history, have experienced different regimes and unfair treatment in the past, even though their situations have gradually improved.

台灣政府投入預算支持原住民族文化復振、推廣族語教學與設立各種保障名額。

The Taiwan government has invested a budget to support the cultural revitalization of indigenous peoples, promote ethnic language learning, and establish various guaranteed seats.

報導介紹台灣約有不到60萬原住民，搭配地圖介紹台灣各個原住民族的地理分布，並提及因為台灣原住民族與紐西蘭毛利族的血源與歷史文化關係非常深厚，是南島民族原鄉。

The report said that there are less than 600,000 indigenous people in Taiwan, with a map depicting the geographical distribution of each indigenous tribe.

Meanwhile, it explains that the indigenous people of Taiwan, which have a very deep historical and cultural relationship with the Maori of New Zealand, are part of the Austronesian people.

赫爾辛基大學政治所博士研究員、泰雅族的高怡安（Wasiq Silan）在接受中央社記者訪問時表示，原住民議題在芬蘭主流媒體中不常見。

Wasiq Silan, a Finland-based Tayal Ph.D. researcher in political science at the University of Helsinki, said in an interview with the Central News Agency that indigenous issues are not often seen in Finland’s mainstream media.

根據她的觀察，這篇報導吸引了芬蘭讀者的注意，讓更多芬蘭人認識台灣原住民與台灣。

According to her observation, this report has attracted Finnish readers’ attention and made more Finns know more about Taiwanese indigenous people and Taiwan.

高怡安表示，芬蘭與台灣的原住民經歷殖民統治，在現代國家、工業社會的架構下，有許多類似卻又不盡相同的困境，值得相互交流學習。

She said that the ethnic groups in Finland and Taiwan have experienced colonial rule and shared many similar but not identical dilemmas under the structure of modern and industrial society, which are worth exchanging and learning from each other.