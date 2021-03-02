Taichung MRT is coming soon : Taichung Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said on Tuesday that Taichung Metro will reopen to the public soon.

Lu said that Taipei’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS,臺北市政府捷運工程局) had previously sent up to 600 pages of reports to the committee for review.

The committee members spent six hours conducting reviews and asked the DORTS to clarify and reply to a few questions.

The sixth meeting of the committee will be held this week.

Meanwhile, the Taichung city government is also making intensive preparations to resume the metro.

On Nov. 16 last year, the green line of Taichung MRT was put into trial operation. After six days, the metro was suspended because of a major malfunction on one of its trains.

The city government stopped the trial operation and overhauled it.

After completing various tests, the DORTS has submitted an analysis and improvement report to the Taichung city government.

The city government’s committee held its fifth meeting and requested the DORTS and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (川崎重工業) to supplement the information as soon as possible.

Lu stressed that the committee is a safety control task force composed of domestic scholars and experts.

The city government will respect the review of the meeting and make intensive plans to resume the green line.