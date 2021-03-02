攝影師神角度捕捉富士山　網友分不清：是水墨畫？｜ Viewers mistake stunning Mt. Fuji photo for ink wash painting

【看CP學英文】日本的富士山是當地最有名的景點之一，也是許多攝影愛好者必捕捉的日本地標。

Japan’s Mount Fuji is one of the most popular, must-visit landmarks for photography enthusiasts and many often try to find new ways to capture its essence.

近期，一名日本攝影師於推特上分享他捕捉的兩張驚人富士山照，然而照片一露出讓許多網友困惑自己在看的到底是照片還是水墨畫？

A Japanese photographer known by his Twitter handle “DeepSky” recently did just that, and managed to capture two stunning images that had viewers wondering if they were looking at photos or expertly done ink wash paintings.

根據當地媒體報導，儘管照片的微弱光芒讓它看起來彷彿是大師級的畫作，事實上攝影師是在神奈川縣箱根町蘆之湖的高處拍攝。

According to local Japanese-language media, though the photos which were captured in subdued lighting did give off the look of a painting, it was in fact taken at a vantage point that overlooked Lake Ashi in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.

蘆之湖因其红色的鳥居神社門而聞名，因奇特的位置，經常讓人誤以為它飄在水面上。

The lake is known for its red, torii shrine gate which often gives viewers the illusion that it’s floating on water.

這兩張動人的照片馬上引來網友熱議，其中有人大讚攝影師完整的將富士山凸顯出來，讓它有種水墨畫的感覺。

The magnificent photos immediately caught the attention of social media users who praised the photographer for making Mount Fuji stand out as if it’s painted with ink.

更有網友表示，神秘的燈光讓畫面有種驚悚卻崇高的感覺。

Another added that the “mystical lighting” gave the image an overall frightening and sublime feeling.