Spectacular whirlpool in Tainan offers #Instaworthy photo ops!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Are you still at a loss of where to go for the 228 long weekend? Why not head to the “Xikou Little Switzerland” at Tainan’s Dongshan District?

This huge, circular impluvium with its rapid flow of water along the entrance, creates a stunning visual sensation. Viewed from the side, it almost seems as if it were a portal to a different world, making it one of the must-see attractions in Tainan.

The special landscape originated from the design of Chianan Irrigation System (嘉南大圳) by Hatta Yoichi (八田與一) during the Japanese colonial period. As he was worried about the lack of water at the source, Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫), he built a 4-kilometer-long water channel.

The drop in elevation between the Tsengwen River (曾文溪) at the eastern end to the western end “Xikou” created a peculiar scene of a “impluvium whirlpool.”

The huge whirlpool is about 20 meters in diameter and has a vertical height of about 20 meters. It is often referred to as a flushing, giant toilet because of its strong suction power.

On the other hand, the name “Little Switzerland” came from the beautiful scenery of the catchment area upstream of the Wusantou Reservoir and the large, endless plain of grass that often attracts visitors to the area.

In recent years, this spectacle has become one of the most popular attractions for Instagrammers and influencers in Tainan, but people should avoid visiting during the dry winter season, as they may not be able to see the spectacular view.

Xikou Little Switzerland