Taiwan’s highest peak sees snowfall on Wednesday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Snow started to fall on Mount Yushan, the highest peak in Taiwan, at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局), the temperature on Yushan in the morning was only 0.7 degree Celsius as the northeast monsoon continued to strengthen.

The CWB said that the weather in northern Taiwan is cooler on Wednesday, with a low temperature of about 14-16 degrees in the northern regions.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in southern and eastern Taiwan was 17 degrees Celcius.

The northern and eastern parts of the country are likely to see temporal rain on Wednesday, CWB said.

After the front passed through, the rainfall in the central region has eased. On Wednesday, the rainfall has narrowed to mountainous areas while other areas saw cloudy skies.