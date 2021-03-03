Koala in Japan zoo becomes the world’s oldest

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A female koala living in a zoo in Hyogo Prefecture, West Japan, has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest koala ever in captivity.

The animal is 24 years old, which is equivalent to a 100-year-old old human.

Awaji Farm Park England Hills, Japan, officially announced this Guinness World Records recognition on Tuesday.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun, the koala named Midori is currently in good health.

The average lifespan of a koala is 16 years, and before Midori, the oldest koala on record was in Australia, the facility said.

According to Guinness World Records, the koala died in 2001, when he was 23 years old.

Midori was born in Australia on February 1, 1997. In 2003, the Australian government sent Midori as a gift to Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

Kazuhiko Tahara, head of the facility, said: “I hope she will live as long as possible. I am thankful for zookeepers in charge of Midori and her fans visiting the park.”