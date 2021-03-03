Three more imported cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 958

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 958.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the three cases are from Canada, the U.S. and the Netherlands.

Case 957 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who had been studying in Canada. He had returned to Taiwan on Feb. 26 and submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding.

He began developing symptoms such as an abnormal sense of smell, runny nose and a stuffy nose two days later and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have since tracked down 21 possible contacts, among which four are passengers seated within two rows of case 957.

The rest are cabin crew members and as they had donned protective gear throughout the flight, they are currently under self-health management.

Case 958 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who had traveled to the U.S. in November 2020 to visit relatives.

She returned to Taiwan on Feb. 26 and submitted all necessary documents prior to boarding.

She reported experiencing discomfort in her throat on March 1 and was tested soon after. Her infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have tracked down 1 possible contact who is currently under quarantine.

Meanwhile, case 959 is a Dutch man in his forties who had arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 18.

He began experiencing an abnormal sense of smell on March 1 and was immediately tested by health authorities. His infection was confirmed today.

As he was under quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 958 cases have been confirmed so far, including 842 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 926 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.