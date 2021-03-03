Central Taiwan to see stricter water rationing amid drought

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC, 中央災害應變中心) announced on Wednesday the expansion of a water rationing plan that will cut water pressure for all day in Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung regions.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that the western region’s overall rainfall was too low in February.

Statistics show that the accumulated rainfall in the catchment area from Hsinchu to Chiayi Reservoirs was the lowest over the years since June last year.

With spring around the corner, rainfall in the northern and central regions is expected to increase, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局).

Wang remarked, however, that the water storage capacity of water supply reservoirs in Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung regions is less than 20 percent amid the drought.

In light of this, she decided to extend the water rationing period from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. the next day to full-time implementation.

Wang said that the purpose of the government’s water conservation measures in the past year was to subside the impact of the drought. These measure has saved 710 million tons of water, the minister added.