Weng Li-you’s popularity up despite sexual harassment allegations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you (翁立友) is ready to get back on stage despite the recent accusations of sexual harassment.

According to various reports, the popularity of the 45-year-old veteran singer has increased dramatically since the accusations broke out in February.

The singer has attended more than 10 performances while racking up NT$3.5 million (US$125,980) over the past few weeks, Chinese-language media said.

Social media influencer Ili Cheng (鄭家純), also known as the “chicken cutlet girl” (雞排妹) on Feb. 3 accused Weng and the chairman of a game company of sexual harassment.

Weng has kept silent for a period of time after he cleared his name in a press conference on Feb. 5.

According to Chinese-language media, there have been more than 10 confirmed invitations to performances.

In response to the rising performance opportunities, the representative of Weng said: ” The number of the performances is correct. As for the price, there is no comment.”