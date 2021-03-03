日本美女東大醫科校花爆紅　超奇特備考秘招曝 | Japanese medical student goes viral after joining top university

【看CP學英文】能考上東京大學已經是許多日本學生的夢想，又考上醫學科更是頂尖人才，然而日本有1名美女上田彩瑛，她於應屆考上被稱為東京大學「難關中的難關」的理科三類。

Most Japanese students dream of joining the University of Tokyo, not to mention the Department of Medicine which is one of the most sought-after departments.

Sae Ueda, a Japanese woman, who was admitted to the Department of Medicine of the University of Tokyo in 2019, has drawn much attention from social media users with her talent and gorgeous look.

又會唸書又擁有絕佳外型的她，甫上大學就當選「東大小姐2019」，是名符其實的東大校花。

The 21-year-old beauty was elected the “2019 Miss Universe Japan” just after starting her studies.

上田表示她之所以想當醫生，是因為高一時接種流感疫苗陷入昏迷，讓她想重視人體機能的組成，將目標放在東大醫學系。

Ueda said she wanted to become a doctor because she fell into a coma after receiving a flu shot in her freshman year of high school.

The experience has made her want to focus on the human body’s structure and have her goal-setting her way to academic success.

因為跟其他把目標放在東大醫學系的考生相比，她已是晚起步，因此她告誡自己必須更加努力。

Because she was a late starter compared to other candidates who had set their goals in the department of Medicine of Tokyo University, she has kept reminding herself to work harder.

上田表示高中時一天在家花12小時唸書，為了練習英文，她在家中無時無刻，都用擴音喇叭播放英文訓練聽力。

Ueda said she spent 12 hours a day studying at home in high school, and to improve her English, she played English content with a speaker at home to train her listening skills.

高二的冬天，她刪掉手機上所有社群網路app，徹底集中在用功上，並且不斷催眠自己「要是上社群網路就會落榜」，上田在節目上笑稱這招十分管用。靠著驚人毅力，上田成功考取夢想校系。

In the winter of her sophomore year, she deleted all her social networking apps on her phone and focused on her homework.

The hard-working student shared in a TV show that she kept talking to herself: “if I go on social media, I will fail.”

With perseverance, Ueda eventually succeeded in getting into her dream school.