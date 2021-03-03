Ai Fukuhara admits to dating new beau as divorce rumors persist

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japanese Olympic bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara (福原愛) spent the night with an attractive man in Japan, popular magazine Female SEVEN reported on Wednesday.

The article included 55 photos showing the dating couple.

In response to the media inquiries, Fukuhara admitted hanging out with a new partner in an interview with the magazine, saying “I’m not very emotionally stable recently.”

The 32-year old athlete and former Taiwanese table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑) are reportedly putting an end to their 4-year marriage. They have a son and a daughter.

Rumors of the two former table tennis players splitting up have circulated since the beginning of 2021. Fukuhara was recently pictured without a wedding ring.

Both sides, however, denied getting a divorce until recently.

According to Female SEVEN, Fukuhara explained that the person pictured with her that night is a “very important friend” who has always supported her.

She admitted that the two had spent the night in the hotel but said that they slept in separate rooms.

The photos released by Female SEVEN were taken in late February in Yokohama. The man is an office worker in Tokyo. The two have known each other for six years.

Both sides will meet when Fukuhara returns to Japan, she continued.

Japanese media Weekly Bunshun previously reported that the two former athletes had already agreed to file for divorce. Fukuhara blamed the situation on her husband’s alleged verbal abuse.

Sources close to Fukuhara said that the Olympic bronze medalist suffered severe pregnancy nausea while pregnant with her first child.

Fukuhara first blamed her poor health for the repeated confrontations with her husband, the source said, but their relationship further deteriorated over the years.