台灣白犀艾瑪將嫁到國外！婚前特訓連日文單字都要學 | Taiwan white rhino learning Japanese ahead of overseas ‘marriage’

【看CP學英文】一隻名為艾瑪的台灣雌性白犀牛即將跨洋找尋真愛，成為台灣首隻被派遣出國繁殖的犀牛。

A Taiwanese white rhino named Emma is preparing to find love overseas as she sets to become the first rhino sent abroad for breeding in Taiwan.

艾瑪於2015年的12月出生於六福村野生動物園，而今年5歲的她即將前往日本埼玉市東武動物公園見大她5歲的「未婚夫」莫蘭。

Born in Hsinchu’s Leofoo Safari Park in December 2015, five-year-old Emma is set to journey to Japan’s Tobu Zoo (東武動物公園) in Saitama (埼玉市) where a 10-year-old rhino “Moran” (莫蘭) is waiting to become her first suitor.

身為目前為全亞最大犀牛繁育中心，六福村野生動物園40年前從非洲引進8隻犀牛，至今年已繁殖到第3代、共23隻犀牛。

As the host of the largest and most successful rhino-breeding program in Asia, Leofoo Safari Park had imported 8 rhinos from Africa in 1979 and managed to increase the herd to 23 rhinos as of 2021.

為了幫助艾瑪適應未來新環境，六福村野生動物園飼育員已對牠持續進行各式「婚前大特訓」，包含學習簡單的日文單字，教牠「來」和「不」的日語指令。

To prepare Emma for the trip, Leofoo Safari Park has started having zookeepers incorporate Japanese instructions to her commands such as “come” and “no” according to local media.

六福村野生動物園也表示這樣的訓練是為了幫助牠於今年四月底抵達日本動物園時能更快速的適應當地。

Leofoo park officials explained that this was to help her adjust quicker when she arrives in Japan sometime in late April.

另外，艾瑪同時也被訓練適應飛機的噪音和大型運輸車的聲音，以便讓牠對於接下來的旅程有心理準備。

In addition, Emma was also trained to get accustomed to “outdoor sounds” including aircraft engines and trucks, to prepare her for the upcoming journey.

莊福文化教育基金會也分享艾瑪已成功的在運輸籠內過夜，同時表示一位獸醫會提早兩個禮拜先抵達日本，進行隔離後就能在當地幫助艾瑪「嫁入」新家庭。

The Chuang Foo Foundation (莊福文化教育基金會) also reported that Emma has successfully spent a peaceful night in her travel carriage, and added that a veterinarian will arrive in Japan two weeks prior to Emma to ensure that everything is set for her rehabilitation.