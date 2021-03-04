Trans influencer Wang Yao’s fake pregnancy breaches law: Health authorities

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Kaohsiung’s Department of Health (高雄市政府衛生局) said on Wednesday that trans Internet celebrity Wang Yao (罔腰), who allegedly faked her pregnancy, has likely breached the law.

Health authorities said in a press release that the case was reported to the Ministry of Health and Welfare results (衛福部) after collecting relevant pieces of evidence and statements from Wang.

Wang reportedly admitted that she is not pregnant, meaning that the ultrasound photos and other medical records that she previously published on social media are not hers.