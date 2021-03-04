Trans influencer Wang Yao’s fake pregnancy breaches law: Health authorities
TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Kaohsiung’s Department of Health (高雄市政府衛生局) said on Wednesday that trans Internet celebrity Wang Yao (罔腰), who allegedly faked her pregnancy, has likely breached the law.
Health authorities said in a press release that the case was reported to the Ministry of Health and Welfare results (衛福部) after collecting relevant pieces of evidence and statements from Wang.
Wang reportedly admitted that she is not pregnant, meaning that the ultrasound photos and other medical records that she previously published on social media are not hers.
Per regulations, Wang Yao’s fake pregnancy will be investigated according to the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法).
According to Article 63 of the Social Order Maintenance Act, anyone who spreads rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace may be detained for no more than 3 days or fined up to NT$30,000.
In response to the health authorities, Wang Yao’s boyfriend Teddy said earlier on Instagram Wang never admitted that her pregnancy is fake.
He said that the news was reported indiscriminately and he is “waiting for how they impose a penalty.”
The trans woman took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to announce her pregnancy with ultrasound photos of her baby alongside a medical form allegedly provided by the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital to support her claims.
On March 1, she announced the “new progress” on social media platforms with a short ultrasonic video.