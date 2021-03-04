踢毽子高手在民間！「南毽王」曝腳尖上的工夫 | South Jianzi master unveils key to traditional game

【看CP學英文】小時候你一定有玩過毽子吧？事實上，這項中國傳統運動擁有將近兩千年歷史。踢毽子看似簡單其實有不少技巧，光是南派花毽就有180種踢法。

You must have played shuttlecock kicking (a.k.a. jianzi) when you were a kid, right? This traditional Chinese sport has a history of nearly 2,000 years.

Even though it might seem easy, experts will tell you that there are 180 different kicking styles.

南北派花毽略有差異，北派的毽子使用較軟的羽毛，而南派毽子則是用較有韌性的羽毛所製成。

The north jianzi is made with soft feathers, while the south jianzi is made with tougher ones.

提到南派花毽一定要提到廣州被稱為「南毽王」的鄧永生，擁有逾50年毽齡的他是廣東省和廣州市南派花毽非遺項目傳承人。

With more than 50 years of kicking jianzi, Deng Yongsheng, known as the “King of the south jianzi” in Guangzhou, is designated as the inheritor of South jianzi.

受訪時鄧永生透露，這門運動的關鍵在於腳和肩膀，必須讓毽子順利地越過你的肩膀和脖子，這就是這遊戲精隨所在。

Deng said that the key to this sport is your feet and shoulders.

“You must let the jianzi pass your shoulders and neck smoothly; this is the essence of this game,” he said.

此外，踢毽子時必須用到小腿的力量，而不是大腿。除了身體的協調性之外，踢毽子也相當重視團隊合作性。

It would be best if you used the strength of your shank, not your thighs, when you play the jianzi.

In addition to physical coordination, jianzi is also very much about teamwork.

一般來說，南毽會有4到5人組成一團，一人踢一下，當人數增加，困難度也會倍增。

South jianzi is played with a group of 4 to 5 people, and each person will give it a kick to make it work.

Meanwhile, the difficulty doubles when the players increase.

你多久沒踢毽子了呢？不妨趁著周末假日揪親朋好友來挑戰看看吧！

How long has it been since the last time you played jianzi? Why not invite your friends to take a challenge this weekend!