Don’t miss this #Instaworthy sea of flowers in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Whether you want to take a stroll after work or take a walk with your kids or pets over the weekend to refuel yourself in the city, the Daan Forest Park is the first choice for many Taipei residents.

The annual “Taipei Azalea Season” is also set to debut on March 14 in time for White Valentine’s Day, and the “Azalea Garden” will be built on-site in a specially curated way to create a new secret place for visitors.

The “azalea” as the city flower of Taipei, has gradually begun blossoming, and a large number of azaleas, grass and herbs have been planted in a garden-style landscape to preserve the forest look and biodiversity of the entire Daan Forest Park.

This time, in order to let you enjoy the beauty of the azalea season from different angles, the park has created a new “Azalea Garden” with a mango tree in the center of the lawn as the center of the circle, so that you can see the big ecological pond and the bald cypress pathway from a distance.

There is also a circular walkway lined with 1,000 budding pink, peach and snow white Hirado azaleas.

In addition to azaleas, after the landscape optimization project, Daan Forest Park also has a variety of flowers in different shapes and colors, such as plum blossoms, hydrangeas, sage, begonias, and Papua New Guinea anemones.

One of the most important things you can’t miss is the beautiful view of the flowering azaleas, hydrangeas and lavender along the footpath, which is a small secret spot in Taipei that must be photographed this year.