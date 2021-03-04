Taiwan reports 2 new imported cases, tally at 960

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 960.

According to CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the two cases are from Nigeria and the Philippines.

Case 960, a Nigerian man in his fifties, is an ARC (alien resident certificate) holder who had been living in Taiwan for some time. He traveled to Nigeria on Jan. 8 to attend a funeral and experienced a slight cough 10 days later.

After taking some cold medicine to relieve the symptoms, he headed back to Taiwan on Feb. 28 and submitted all necessary documents prior to boarding.

He was placed under quarantine upon arrival but reported some fatigue on March 2.

As he had a history of chronic illness, he was tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today. No possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, the other imported case reported is a Filipino man in his twenties (case 961), who traveled to Taiwan for work on Feb. 9.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was placed under quarantine upon arrival. He was tested on Feb. 22 when his quarantine period ended, and the test results came back negative.

He was placed under self-health management by his employment agency and acquired another test on Feb. 26.

As the results were inconclusive, he was quarantined at the hospital on Feb. 27 and was tested twice on that day and March 2.

The infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and the CECC has tracked down nine possible contacts who had been on the same government-hired bus. As 8 did not wear face masks, they were placed under quarantine.

The driver of the bus had donned protective gear and is currently practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 960 cases have been confirmed so far, including 844 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 928 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.