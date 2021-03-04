Ai Fukuhara apologizes for causing troubles amid Chiang Hung-chieh divorce rumors

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japanese Olympic bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara (福原愛) apologized on Thursday for causing the commotion following the divorce rumors broke out over the past days.

Fukuhara issued an apology statement on Thursday through the company “omusubi” official website.

The statement reads: “The company deeply apologizes for the worries and troubles caused by the magazines’ reports that featuring the president and representative of the company Ai Fukuhara.”

The athlete, 32, and former Taiwanese table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑) have reportedly put an end to their 4-year marriage in January due to Chiang’s constant verbal abuse against her.

As the divorce rumors persist, the popular magazine Female SEVEN revealed on Wednesday that Fukuhara spent the night with an attractive man in Japan.

However, after Fukuhara issued a statement, she has come under fire for leaving two children and her mother alone in Taiwan during the coronavirus pandemic to go on a date with another man in Japan.

Meanwhile, some Japanese social media said that even if Chiang’s verbal abuse turns out to be true, she should take their children and mother to Japan first, and then date other men after divorce.

On the other hand, some said that there are too many people cheating in the world, and it is only because Fukuhara lived under the spotlight since childhood and gave the outside world a beautiful image that it will cause a great impact.

One said that there are few flawless people in the world, and they should not criticize other people’s family affairs.